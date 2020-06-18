Four Pakistanis martyred in Indian troops firing along LoC
Rawalpindi: Four civilians were martyred and one injured after Indian forces resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation across the Line of Control on Wednesday, said the ISPR on Twitter.
The Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Nikial and Bagsar sectors, targeting civilian population.
Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked CFV in Nikial & Bagsar Sectors along #LOC targeting civ population. 4 innocent civilians incl a woman in Ratta Jabbar & Lewana Khaiter vill embraced shahadat, 1 civilian got injured. Pak Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing.— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 17, 2020
Four civilians including a woman in Ratta Jabbar and Lewana Khaiter village lost their lives in the incident
Pak Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing.
