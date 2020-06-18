Four Pakistanis martyred in Indian troops firing along LoC
Web Desk
12:07 AM | 18 Jun, 2020
Four Pakistanis martyred in Indian troops firing along LoC
Rawalpindi: Four civilians were martyred and one injured after Indian forces resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation across the Line of Control on Wednesday, said the ISPR on Twitter.

The Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Nikial and Bagsar sectors, targeting civilian population.

Four civilians including a woman in Ratta Jabbar and Lewana Khaiter village lost their lives in the incident

Pak Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing.

