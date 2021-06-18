KPK presents Budget 2021-22 with total outlay of over Rs1 trillion
04:14 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
KPK presents Budget 2021-22 with total outlay of over Rs1 trillion
PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra is presenting the budget for next fiscal year 2021-22 with total outlay of around Rs1,118 billion in the provincial assembly today.

Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani is presiding over the session while Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan and Provincial Ministers are also in attendance.

Reports said that government would propose 25% increase in salaries of employees from grade 1 to 19 while salaries of above 19 grade officers will be increased by 10%.

Furthermore, the provincial government has decided to propose Rs309 billion for the development projects.

So far, the federal government, Punjab and Sindh provinces have unveiled their budget proposals with no additional taxes.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah presented the budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22 in the Sindh Assembly.

The outlay of the deficit budget for the southeast province is estimated at Rs1.477 trillion, witnessing a surge of around 19.1 percent from last year.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah while announcing the budget said that the development outlay for the budget is estimated at Rs329 billion. The PPP leader mentioned a 41.3 increase in the development budget from the previous year.

He also announced a 25 percent increase in salaries of the government employees besides increasing the minimum wage from Rs 17,000 to Rs25,000.

