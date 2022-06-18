Afghan Taliban says Pakistan-TTP agree to 'indefinite' cease-fire as talks conclude

KABUL – Pakistani government and the outlawed TTP have reached an agreement on an ‘indefinite’ cease-fire amid ongoing peace talks in Kabul, Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said Saturday.

Afghan deputy information and culture minister said the peace talks between the TTP and the Pakistani government concluded two days back in the Afghan capital.

The senior Taliban official also expressed hopes that the negotiations bear fruit this time, saying that the new Afghan government played the role of a mediator.

Zabiullah also assured that they would not allow the Afghan soil to be used for attacks against Pakistan if the negotiations fail.

Earlier, it was reported that a Pakistani delegation of religious scholars will visit Afghanistan to influence the terror organization, days after a tribal Jirga failed to advance talks.

Pakistani officials earlier confirmed that the concluded talks have the backing of the civil and military leaders.

Some leaders also opposed talks as militant networks carried out some of the deadliest attacks within Pakistan. Pakistan armed forces earlier wiped out the terror outfit from its stronghold back in 2016 while the group resurfaced following the Taliban takeover in war torn Afghanistan.