Former MNA Jamshed Dasti' barat ceremony today

MUZAFFARGARH – Awami Raj Party chairman and former MNA Jamshed Dasti’s barat ceremony is scheduled to be held today (Saturday).

Dasti along with close friends and family members will depart for Peshawar for the ceremony, reports said.

Last year, rhe 44-year-old politician tied the knot with a Peshawar-based girl in an intimate nikkah ceremony.

Dasti, who enjoys reciting poetry inspired by the Marxist philosophy of class struggle, at that time decided the amount of Rs10,000 in Haq Mehr – an obligatory payment that is made in the form of money, jewellery, home goods, furniture or any other form of property by the husband to his wife-to-be upon taking her hand in marriage.

The bride of Dasti is a Bio-Chemistry graduate from Gomal University.