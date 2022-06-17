Markets across Sindh to close at 9pm

KARACHI – As part of the efforts to deal with the prevailing energy crisis in the country, the Sindh government has decided to close the markets across the province at 9pm.

The Sindh Home Department has issued a notification in this regard.

The decision, which will remain in effect till July 16, is meant to deal with the load-shedding of electricity and the gap between the power supply and demand.

It was decided that the morning hours must be used for business activities, said the notification. The new rule is set to go into effect at 5pm today.

All markets and shopping malls shall close by 9pm, the notification said, adding that this does not extend to medical stores, pharmacies, hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, bakeries and milk shops.

Furthermore, marriage halls must shut down by 10:30pm and eateries by 11pm.