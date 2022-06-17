Markets across Sindh to close at 9pm
Share
KARACHI – As part of the efforts to deal with the prevailing energy crisis in the country, the Sindh government has decided to close the markets across the province at 9pm.
The Sindh Home Department has issued a notification in this regard.
The decision, which will remain in effect till July 16, is meant to deal with the load-shedding of electricity and the gap between the power supply and demand.
It was decided that the morning hours must be used for business activities, said the notification. The new rule is set to go into effect at 5pm today.
All markets and shopping malls shall close by 9pm, the notification said, adding that this does not extend to medical stores, pharmacies, hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, bakeries and milk shops.
Furthermore, marriage halls must shut down by 10:30pm and eateries by 11pm.
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Markets across Sindh to close at 9pm11:10 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan to start international flights from Quetta airport by ...10:20 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
- Social media abuzz with reports about Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri's ...09:45 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
-
- England break own world record for highest ODI total07:27 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
- Ayesha Omar’s new video goes viral06:48 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
- Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi's new bold photos break the internet05:34 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
- Saba Qamar charms fans with new BTS video06:10 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022