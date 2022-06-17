Ms. Marvel now screening in Pakistan
Ms. Marvel, the latest offering of Marvel Studios featuring a young Muslim superhero, is now screening in Pakistan.
Cinemas in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad started the screening on Friday, with shows in other cities to be announced at a later date.
The first two episodes were screened on June 17 and they will play for a week. The next two episodes will release on July 1 and the final two on July 15.
Marvel’s new series has already received positive feedback from the South Asian diaspora, with fans calling it an authentic and relatable representation of their culture and religion, while appreciating the inclusion of cultural nuances as part of mainstream pop culture.
The show has received rave reviews by critics and fans of the Marvel universe, even getting a 95% rating on rottentomatoes.com.
Earlier, world's youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai wrote a letter praising the accurate representation of a Pakistani immigrant family and her heritage.
