Tourist couple from Multan saves boy who drowned in Gilgit-Baltistan lake (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – A timely action by a doctor and her husband saved the life of a boy who fell in a lake in Naltar, a valley in Gilgit Baltistan.

Reports said that two boys, identified as Arif Khan and Tariq Mir, were grazing cattle near Satrangi Lake on June 14 when former fell in it accidently.

Later, Mir jumped into the lake to save Khan but he could not survive. However, the tourist couple, who hailed from Multan, managed to save the life of Tariq Mir by providing medical aid.

Dr Quratul Ain Hashmi, her husband Israr Ahmed and other family members reached the valley on June 14 when they noticed a crowd was screaming near the lake.

The couple came close to the crowd and saw that a boy was just taken out of the lake and he was unconscious and have lost his heartbeat.

A viral video shows the couple giving the boy cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to restore flow of blood and oxygen in his body.

Tourist from #Multan Dr. Qurat ul Ain and her husband saved life of a young boy after he was drowned in Naltar Lake, A great selfless act and shows importance of life saving techniques such as CPR. #Respect 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/7IeL8u5SrK — Islamabadian (@Islaamabad) June 17, 2022

They managed to save the life of Mir life and he gained consciousness after some time.

Social media users are showering praises on the tourist couple for their heroic efforts to save a life.

