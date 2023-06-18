Search

Pakistani tech enthusiast loses laptop, passport at VivaTech event in Paris

Web Desk 12:01 AM | 18 Jun, 2023
Source: Social media
There are reports that Pakistani tech enthusiast Nomaan Sheikh has lost his valuables, including his laptop and passport, at a Vivatech event in Paris. He is representing Pakistan at the event.

VivaTech is an innovation accelerator that brings together startups, technology leaders, large companies and investors to address the world’s biggest challenges. It is the place where business meets innovation.

Nomaan Sheikh's laptop and other valuables were stolen on Saturday morning and his passport was in his bag. He is currently trying to recover everything with the help of the police.

Reports suggest that Sheikh parked his car on a busy street and left his bag on the passenger seat, believing that it would be safe to be away just for a moment.

When he returned to his car, he found that his belongings were missing. The stolen bag contained Sheikh's laptop, bag, wallet, keys and his passport.

