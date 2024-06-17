Harbhajan Singh advises Gary Kirsten not to waste time in Pakistan

A day after Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten stunned the cricketing world by making startling revelations about the Pakistani cricket team, former Indian spin bowling maestro Harbhajan Singh came up with an advice for him.

Kirsten said there was "no unity" in the Pakistani cricket team and he has "never seen such a situation" in his long coaching career.

In response to his stunning expose of his team, former India star spinner Harbhajan Singh urged Kirsten to return to coach India rather than wasting time to coach Pakistan.

"Don't waste ur time there Gary .. Come back to Coach Team INDIA .. Gary Kirsten One of the rare .. A Great Coach, Mentor, Honest nd very dear friend to all in the our 2011 Team .. our winning coach of 2011 worldcup . Special man Gary @Gary_Kirsten," Harbhajan posted on X.

Gary Kirsten's criticism follows Pakistan's early exit from the T20 World Cup currently being held in the USA and West Indies. Despite being runners-up in the previous edition, Pakistan experienced one of their worst performances in recent years. They ended the tournament with a victory over Ireland but suffered a surprising defeat to newcomers USA and lost against their traditional rivals India.

Media reports in Pakistan suggest that Kirsten, who led India to the ODI World Cup win in 2011, did not hold back in his evaluation of the team following their elimination from the tournament.

"There's no unity in Pakistan's team. They call it a team, but it isn't a team. They aren't supporting each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I've worked with many teams, but I've never seen such a situation," Kirsten said, according to reports quoting a senior journalist.