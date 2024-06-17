Search

Sports

Harbhajan Singh advises Gary Kirsten not to waste time in Pakistan

Web Desk
10:35 PM | 17 Jun, 2024
Harbhajan Singh advises Gary Kirsten not to waste time in Pakistan
Source: File photos

A day after Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten stunned the cricketing world by making startling revelations about the Pakistani cricket team, former Indian spin bowling maestro Harbhajan Singh came up with an advice for him.

Kirsten said there was "no unity" in the Pakistani cricket team and he has "never seen such a situation" in his long coaching career.

In response to his stunning expose of his team, former India star spinner Harbhajan Singh urged Kirsten to return to coach India rather than wasting time to coach Pakistan.

"Don't waste ur time there Gary .. Come back to Coach Team INDIA .. Gary Kirsten One of the rare .. A Great Coach, Mentor, Honest nd very dear friend to all in the our 2011 Team .. our winning coach of 2011 worldcup . Special man Gary @Gary_Kirsten," Harbhajan posted on X.

Gary Kirsten's criticism follows Pakistan's early exit from the T20 World Cup currently being held in the USA and West Indies. Despite being runners-up in the previous edition, Pakistan experienced one of their worst performances in recent years. They ended the tournament with a victory over Ireland but suffered a surprising defeat to newcomers USA and lost against their traditional rivals India.

Media reports in Pakistan suggest that Kirsten, who led India to the ODI World Cup win in 2011, did not hold back in his evaluation of the team following their elimination from the tournament.

"There's no unity in Pakistan's team. They call it a team, but it isn't a team. They aren't supporting each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I've worked with many teams, but I've never seen such a situation," Kirsten said, according to reports quoting a senior journalist.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

11:25 PM | 17 Jun, 2024

Pakistan cricket team leaves Florida for home

10:35 PM | 17 Jun, 2024

Harbhajan Singh advises Gary Kirsten not to waste time in Pakistan

09:51 PM | 17 Jun, 2024

Pakistan cricket team celebrates Eid ul Adha in Lauderhill

09:25 PM | 17 Jun, 2024

Gary Kirsten points out a lack of unity in Pakistan cricket team

08:54 PM | 17 Jun, 2024

Babar Azam extends stay in US after Pakistan's early exit from T20 ...

05:00 PM | 17 Jun, 2024

Gary Kirsten calls out team’s lack of unity, poor fitness after T20 ...

Sports

07:35 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim to retire again after humiliating exit from ...

09:00 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan offers to lead PCB after Pakistan’s T20 World ...

10:29 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Shan Masood to stay as Test captain

11:51 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

One of two missing Japanese climbers' body found at Spantik Peak in ...

11:02 AM | 15 Jun, 2024

PCB to reevaluate players contracts after Pakistan's early exit from ...

10:15 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Pakistani athlete Samar Khan makes history by snowboarding Europe's ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:25 PM | 17 Jun, 2024

Pakistan cricket team leaves Florida for home

Gold & Silver

05:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan 

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar 17 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 17, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.50 280.65
Euro EUR 296.00 299.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.70 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.80 75.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.80 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.00 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.30 59.90
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 311.90 314.40
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: