Harbhajan Singh advises Gary Kirsten not to waste time in Pakistan

A day after Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten stunned the cricketing world by making startling revelations about the Pakistani cricket team, former Indian spin bowling maestro Harbhajan Singh came up with an advice for him.
Kirsten said there was "no unity" in the Pakistani cricket team and he has "never seen such a situation" in his long coaching career.
In response to his stunning expose of his team, former India star spinner Harbhajan Singh urged Kirsten to return to coach India rather than wasting time to coach Pakistan.
"Don't waste ur time there Gary .. Come back to Coach Team INDIA .. Gary Kirsten One of the rare .. A Great Coach, Mentor, Honest nd very dear friend to all in the our 2011 Team .. our winning coach of 2011 worldcup . Special man Gary @Gary_Kirsten," Harbhajan posted on X.
Gary Kirsten's criticism follows Pakistan's early exit from the T20 World Cup currently being held in the USA and West Indies. Despite being runners-up in the previous edition, Pakistan experienced one of their worst performances in recent years. They ended the tournament with a victory over Ireland but suffered a surprising defeat to newcomers USA and lost against their traditional rivals India.
Media reports in Pakistan suggest that Kirsten, who led India to the ODI World Cup win in 2011, did not hold back in his evaluation of the team following their elimination from the tournament.
"There's no unity in Pakistan's team. They call it a team, but it isn't a team. They aren't supporting each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I've worked with many teams, but I've never seen such a situation," Kirsten said, according to reports quoting a senior journalist.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 17, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.00
|299.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.70
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.80
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.00
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.30
|59.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.90
|314.40
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.