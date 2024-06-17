Pakistan cricket team leaves Florida for home

Following their exit from the T20 World Cup 2024 after a series of dismal performances, the Pakistan cricket team has begun their journey back home from Florida.

The players departed for Pakistan on Tuesday, with a stopover in Dubai before continuing to their respective cities across the country. However, six team members, including Captain Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, and Mohammad Amir, did not travel with the rest of the team.

The squad is expected to arrive in Pakistan in the early hours of June 19, while Captain Babar Azam will return later, on June 22. Head Coach Gary Kirsten is also set to return home, and Mohammad Amir plans to stay in the United States for a few more days before heading to England to join Derbyshire County Cricket Club.

The T20 World Cup 2024 was challenging for the 'Green Shirts,' who failed to progress beyond the league stage. The team faced a surprising defeat against the United States and lost a crucial match to India, which was initially in their favor. These setbacks prevented their advancement to the Super 8 round, marking a disappointing end to their campaign.