PM aide Shahbaz Gill hurls abuses at MNA Ramesh Kumar on live TV show

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday swore at his fellow lawmaker Dr Ramesh Kumar on a live TV show.

A member of the National Assembly, Kumar abandoned the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) days before voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking to a TV channel on the ongoing political situation in the country, Gill couldn't control his anger and started abusing Kumar, calling him a "corrupt person".

Earlier in the day, Kumar had severed ties with the PTI, saying that he was "no longer a part of the party".

Kumar had also claimed that "three federal ministers have quit the ruling PTI" ahead of the no-confidence motion against the prime minister. He, however, did not reveal the names of the ministers.

Speaking during the show, Gill shouted at Ramesh and called him a "sell-out." He also accused him of selling fake cancer medicines in Punjab.

Kumar denied all the allegations and said "Imran Khan is a good person but he had the wrong advisers."