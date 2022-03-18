Two lawmakers arrested after PTI workers storm Sindh House Islamabad to protest 'horse-trading'
ISLAMABAD – Workers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a violent protest outside the Sindh House in Islamabad, also breaking open its main gate by force before enterting inside to vent their anger over turncoats in the backdrop of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The PTI workers wanted to drag out the MNAs who they say "have sold their conscience in Sindh House for money" and have sought refuge in there from the government's wrath from going against the party chairman.
Following the incident, MNAs Fahim Khan and Attaullah Niazi and 12 PTI members were arrested by the Islamabad Police.
This is a developing story and will be update soon.
