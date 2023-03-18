Another country ends Golden Passport program as EU pressure rises

TIRANA - The residency through investment scheme seems to be dying across the world as Albania has also suspended its Golden Passport scheme.
The move, apparently on the pressure mounted by the European Union, would impact many but seems to be inevitable. During the European Union (EU)-Albania Stabilization and Association Council meeting, Albania’s premier confirmed that the scheme would not become effective in the near future.
“Regarding the golden passports, we have made it clear that we have suspended the process until the position is clarified at the European level. We did not invent this. We took it from EU countries that have implemented it successfully,” said Edi Rama.
The premier announced the move during a joint press conference with the Vice President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, as well as the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhely and mentioned the fact that there is a case in the European Court.
Nonetheless, Rama elaborated that it would not be brought to the table without seeing how the case ends in the European Court, adding that if the Court decides against this scheme, it is a closed issue, but if it determines in the government’s favour, each country will make its own choice, Schengenvisainfo reported.
The scheme was envisioned to give wealthy foreign billionaires free passports, subject to the condition that they bought apartments in the Durres Port and meet certain conditions; however, it seems to have been shut finally.
The European Union is currently pressing all countries that offer Citizenship by Investment and Residency by Investment Programs to shut the programs as they are against the bloc’s law and allow persons involved in illicit affairs to benefit from these programs.
The Golden Visa scheme has although attracted billions of dollars for multiple countries, yet its effectiveness is marred by disputes. Recently, Portugal also announced that it was shutting its Golden Visa scheme despite the fact that it helped country attract investors in large numbers. Besides other factors, the rents in the country had sky rocketed making it difficult for locals to survive, ultimately compelling the authorities to close the program altogether.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 17, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.5
|286.5
|Euro
|EUR
|298.5
|301.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|339.5
|343
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.25
|77.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|188.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.98
|756.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.88
|36.23
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.97
|926.94
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.2
|62.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.2
|176.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.69
|26.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.5
|739.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.88
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.29
|309.77
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.30
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs700 to reach Rs204,200 on Friday as the commodity witnessed bullish trend during this business week.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs600 to settle at Rs175,068.
The gold metal also witnessed upward trend in the international market as per ounce price surged by $10 to close at $1936.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.
