Search

Immigration

Another country ends Golden Passport program as EU pressure rises

Web Desk 12:32 AM | 18 Mar, 2023
Another country ends Golden Passport program as EU pressure rises
Source: Photo by Porapak Apichodilok

TIRANA - The residency through investment scheme seems to be dying across the world as Albania has also suspended its Golden Passport scheme. 

The move, apparently on the pressure mounted by the European Union, would impact many but seems to be inevitable. During the European Union (EU)-Albania Stabilization and Association Council meeting, Albania’s premier confirmed that the scheme would not become effective in the near future.

“Regarding the golden passports, we have made it clear that we have suspended the process until the position is clarified at the European level. We did not invent this. We took it from EU countries that have implemented it successfully,” said Edi Rama.

The premier announced the move during a joint press conference with the Vice President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, as well as the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhely and mentioned the fact that there is a case in the European Court.

Nonetheless, Rama elaborated that it would not be brought to the table without seeing how the case ends in the European Court, adding that if the Court decides against this scheme, it is a closed issue, but if it determines in the government’s favour, each country will make its own choice, Schengenvisainfo reported.

The scheme was envisioned to give wealthy foreign billionaires free passports, subject to the condition that they bought apartments in the Durres Port and meet certain conditions; however, it seems to have been shut finally.

The European Union is currently pressing all countries that offer Citizenship by Investment and Residency by Investment Programs to shut the programs as they are against the bloc’s law and allow persons involved in illicit affairs to benefit from these programs.

The Golden Visa scheme has although attracted billions of dollars for multiple countries, yet its effectiveness is marred by disputes. Recently, Portugal also announced that it was shutting its Golden Visa scheme despite the fact that it helped country attract investors in large numbers. Besides other factors, the rents in the country had sky rocketed making it difficult for locals to survive, ultimately compelling the authorities to close the program altogether.    

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Golden Visa: Portugal announces cut off date for awarding visa

07:33 PM | 15 Mar, 2023

Travel to another Saudi Arabian city through PIA – Here are the details

04:37 PM | 13 Mar, 2023

Another distinction for UAE as Dh1,000 banknote wins award

12:39 AM | 13 Mar, 2023

Woman among 6 arrested in fake passport issuance case

08:45 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

Another Indian gets arrested after urinating on fellow passenger mid-air

10:34 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Here's how you can visit Manila for as low as Dh27 – Hurry up before offer ends!

09:58 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Another country ends Golden Passport program as EU pressure rises

12:32 AM | 18 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 17th March 2023

08:31 AM | 17 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 17, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.5 286.5
Euro EUR 298.5 301.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 339.5 343
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.25 77.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 186 188.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.98 756.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.88 36.23
Indian Rupee INR 3.42 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.97 926.94
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.2 62.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.2 176.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.69 26.99
Omani Riyal OMR 731.5 739.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.37 78.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.88 27.18
Swiss Franc CHF 307.29 309.77
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.30

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price reaches Rs204,200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs700 to reach Rs204,200 on Friday as the commodity witnessed bullish trend during this business week.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs600 to settle at Rs175,068.

The gold metal also witnessed upward trend in the international market as per ounce price surged by $10 to close at $1936.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Mar-2023/pakistani-rupee-gains-against-us-dollar-in-interbank-market

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: