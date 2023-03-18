Search

IGP Punjab addresses press conference after concluding 'Zaman Park operation'

03:59 PM | 18 Mar, 2023
IGP Punjab addresses press conference after concluding 'Zaman Park operation'

LAHORE – Punjab police chief Saturday claimed to have recovered over a dozen assault rifles and material to make petrol bombs from the residence of former prime minister Imran Khan during an operation.

During a press conference in Lahore, Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar said that the house of PTI chairman in Zaman Park was converted into a "bunker" and the police made their entry on the court orders.

While several footages of police torture on Imran Khan's personal staff made it to social media, the top cop said they showed restraint even as a police superintendent was taken hostage by PTI supporters.

