Imran says ‘London Plan’ in action as police conclude Zaman Park operation

Web Desk 02:04 PM | 18 Mar, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Former premier and PTI chairman Imran Khan claimed that the Sharif-led government intends to detain him in a bid to stop him from taking part in elections, calling it a part of the ‘London plan’.

The defiant leader, who departed to Islamabad to appear before the court, showed his concern that the government would arrest him as he headed to the capital to appear before the court in the Toshakhana case amid desperate efforts from law enforcers to apprehend him for missing previous hearings.

The clip shared from within the vehicle shows the PTI chief saying that he was going to court despite being aware of the plan as he "believes in the rule of law."

Khan, 70, said he got late as his convoy met an accident while en route to an Islamabad court and further maintained about gambit of his arrest, alleging that it was part of a larger London plan plotted by former PM Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, Punjab police launched an operation at his Zaman Park residence after he left to appear before a local court in Islamabad and arrested several party workers.

Clips doing rounds on the internet showed cops smashing the gate of Zaman Park which were dismantled by the excavator. The infantry of anti-encroachment personnel and Punjab police took part in the operation. It was reported that Canal Road, Dharampura, Mall Road underpass and other areas have been closed for all kinds of traffic while containers have been mounted in neighboring areas.

It was expected that officials will detain foreign ruling party leaders and activists involved in the cases. Security teams will also clear Zaman Park and adjourning areas where PTI supporters flocked to resist the operation.

The recent operation started a day after the Punjab government and the PTI reached an agreement to defuse ongoing tension over recent clashes. Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf agreed to cooperate with the administration to implement the arrest warrants and search warrants, and allowed the law enforcers to conduct search operation in the Zaman park in connection with the cases.

Imran Khan quickly responded to the development. In a social media post, the PTI chairman lamented the action, questioning the provocative move, mentioning that his wife Bushra Bibi is alone at home.

