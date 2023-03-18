Lahore Qalandars face Multan Sultans in PSL8 final showdown

LAHORE – Legendary captains Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan will go head to head in Saturday’s Pakistan Super League season 8 final, as fans are eagerly waiting to see the best of the country’s flagship tournament.
Red-hot Qalandars outfoxed Peshawar Zalmi by four wickets during the Eliminator 2 of the ongoing PSL season eight at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday despite facing early blows.
Today’s game is a rematch of the 2022 final at the same iconic Gaddafi Stadium where two sides will lock horns with each other. The fixture was slated to play on Sunday but was rescheduled to Saturday over the rain forecast in the provincial capital.
Confident Sultans and composed Qalandars will lock horns for the fourth time in this edition. If we look back, Qalandars bagged three games, while Sultans outclassed them in the Qualifier.
Qalandars earlier beat Sultans last year to lift the PSL7 title, and Rizwan-led squad will be playing with full force to take the title from Qalandars. Sultans qualified for the final for the third time after they beat Lahore Qalandars.
PSL, one of the extravaganza events in Pakistan which bring fanfare, eagerness, and a lot of apprehensions, is set to end after continued doses of entertainment as top players performed for over a month, setting new world records.
ISLAMABAD – The dwindling foreign exchange reserves of crisis hit Pakistan are set to get another boost as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received $500 million approved by the Chinese Bank.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed late Friday that State Bank of Pakistan has received in its account from Chinese Bank ICBC US Dollars 500 million which will shore up forex reserves.
The second tranche of $500m for Islamabad was part of a $1.3b rollover facility from China's ICBC, documentation for which was completed earlier this week.
State Bank of Pakistan earlier received the first $500m installment from Beijing earlier this month from Pakistan’s all-weather friend.
As always, Beijing remained on the front line with Pakistan in hard times as the revival of the IMF loan program for Pakistan extended, as the financial organization sought a written assurance of financing from friendly countries before releasing funds.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,100 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,840.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Karachi
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Quetta
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Attock
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Multan
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
