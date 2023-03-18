Lahore Qalandars face Multan Sultans in PSL8 final showdown

LAHORE – Legendary captains Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan will go head to head in Saturday’s Pakistan Super League season 8 final, as fans are eagerly waiting to see the best of the country’s flagship tournament.

Red-hot Qalandars outfoxed Peshawar Zalmi by four wickets during the Eliminator 2 of the ongoing PSL season eight at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday despite facing early blows.

Today’s game is a rematch of the 2022 final at the same iconic Gaddafi Stadium where two sides will lock horns with each other. The fixture was slated to play on Sunday but was rescheduled to Saturday over the rain forecast in the provincial capital.

Confident Sultans and composed Qalandars will lock horns for the fourth time in this edition. If we look back, Qalandars bagged three games, while Sultans outclassed them in the Qualifier.

Qalandars earlier beat Sultans last year to lift the PSL7 title, and Rizwan-led squad will be playing with full force to take the title from Qalandars. Sultans qualified for the final for the third time after they beat Lahore Qalandars.

PSL, one of the extravaganza events in Pakistan which bring fanfare, eagerness, and a lot of apprehensions, is set to end after continued doses of entertainment as top players performed for over a month, setting new world records.