Sabeena Farooq responds to threats over 'Tere Bin' role

Maheen Khawaja 08:29 PM | 19 Mar, 2023
Source: Sabeena Farooq (Instagram)

Sabeena Farooq is a stunning Pakistani television star who gained notoriety for her portrayal of Maina in the hit series Suno Chanda. Her latest venture, Tere Bin, is making waves and winning the hearts of audiences everywhere. Her portrayal of 'Haya' is electrifying and has created a storm of memes that have delighted her fans.

Recently, she took to Instagram to address the hate she's been receiving, even threats. The actor expressed her disappointment towards YouTubers who are spreading fake and absurd content and requested them to stop. She made it clear that the hate and threats have become too much for her and her family, and she would publicly name and shame anyone who crosses the line again.

She explained that while she was happy to join fans in enjoying the jokes and memes about her character, it had now gone too far. "Now that you are putting FAKE, ABSURD CONTENT on YouTube and giving me threats, it really is DISTURBING for me and my family," she wrote.

Sabeena emphasized that her character in Tere Bin was just that – a fictional character – and that it was important to maintain a distinction between the character and the real person playing it.

Farooq's character, Haya, is the cousin of Murtasim, played by Wahaj Ali, who is hopelessly in love with him. The drama follows the love story of Murtasim and Meerab, played by Yumna Zaidi, who takes time to warm up to Murtasim's affections. In contrast, Haya seethes in jealousy and tries to keep them apart, even resorting to black magic.

Tere Bin quickly became a fan favourite after airing on December 28. The drama, written by Nooran Makhdoom and directed by Siraj ul Haq, stars Zaidi and Ali in the lead roles. It also features Bushra Ansari, Sohail Sameer, Hira Soomro, Fazila Qazi and others. The show tells the story of two people from different backgrounds who are brought together by a twist of fate. The story is about how they overcome their differences despite unnecessary social barriers and traditions.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

