Viral Tiktoker #AyeshaMano faces backlash for celebrating #Holi

Pakistani TikToker Ayesha Mano rose to fame with her dance video on the vintage Indian song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding. Her groovy dance steps forced Indians and Pakistanis to dance to Lata Mangeshkar's classic hit.
Recently, she was captured on video celebrating the Hindu festival of Holi, following in the footsteps of Shaan Shahid's model niece, Nataliya. Holi is a widely celebrated festival among both Hindus and Muslims, with many Muslims around the world joining in on the festivities.
In the viral video, Ayesha can be seen wearing a black jacket and a white t-shirt, with a mask covering her face. She is seen enjoying the colourful festivities with her friend, who is applying pink colour to her face and neck while music plays in the background.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by All Pakistan Drama Page (@allpakdramapageofficial)
While many celebrities celebrate Holi in their own unique ways, Ayesha faced criticism from netizens for celebrating a non-Muslim festival. The enraged netizens expressed their opinions through comments, criticising her for partaking in the festivities.
On the work front, Ayesha has been making waves with her modelling career. The social media sensation has made an appearance in a music video for the song Badal Se Gaye, by a local singer named ZK.
ISLAMABAD – The dwindling foreign exchange reserves of crisis hit Pakistan are set to get another boost as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received $500 million approved by the Chinese Bank.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed late Friday that State Bank of Pakistan has received in its account from Chinese Bank ICBC US Dollars 500 million which will shore up forex reserves.
The second tranche of $500m for Islamabad was part of a $1.3b rollover facility from China's ICBC, documentation for which was completed earlier this week.
https://twitter.com/MIshaqDar50/status/1636750639752441857
State Bank of Pakistan earlier received the first $500m installment from Beijing earlier this month from Pakistan’s all-weather friend.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Mar-2023/pakistan-s-forex-reserves-rise-above-dollar-4-billion-after-fresh-chinese-loan-flows-in
As always, Beijing remained on the front line with Pakistan in hard times as the revival of the IMF loan program for Pakistan extended, as the financial organization sought a written assurance of financing from friendly countries before releasing funds.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,100 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,840.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Karachi
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Quetta
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Attock
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Multan
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.