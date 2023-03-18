Search

Which airport tops list of 'world's best airport'? Here's the list

Web Desk 12:16 AM | 18 Mar, 2023
Source: Photo by MELANIO SALOME JR. PECH

SEOUL - A new ranking has listed the best airports of the world based on the World Airport Survey questionnaires answered by over 60 nationalities of airport customers during the survey period.

According to the ranking by Skytrax, a UK-based airline and airport review and ranking site, Singapore Changi airport has been declared the world's best airport followed by Hamad International Airport of Qatar which has been described as the most architecturally significant terminal complex in the world.

The Chief Executive Officer of Changi Airport Group commented on the feat that the airport has been rated as the world’s best airport for the 12th time adding that the recognition is a great encouragement for the airport community.

As far as 2022 is concerned, Hamad International Airport saw a considerable spike in passenger traffic, with a 101.9% Year-on-Year increase, as the facility welcomed over 35 million passengers. 

The third spot in the ranking is occupied by Tokyo Haneda International Airport which is Japan’s busiest airport boasting three terminals.

Fourth in line is Incheon International Airport of South Korea while the fifth spot has been taken by Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport named after statesman Charles de Gaulle. 

Tucked between Asia and Europe, Turkey also managed to bag a spot on the list with its Istanbul Airport taking the sixth spot. 

The 7th spot has been taken by Munich Airport in Germany which has over 150 retail stores and 50 places to serve travelers.

Though Switzerland attracts tourists from across the world every year, its airport failed to take spot in the first five and Zurich being the primary hub of Swiss International Air Lines was ranked 8th.

Tokyo Narita Airport took the 9th spot on the list  while the 10th spot was taken by Madrid Barajas Airport.

There have been multiple aspects when it comes to traveling experience for tourists starting from most powerful passport to the quality of hotels offered by the country. Though passengers visit the airport for a limited time, even then the transit experience leaves the tourists with a vivid memory. 

