FM Bilawal lands in New York, expected to meet Blinken today
Web Desk
05:35 PM | 18 May, 2022
Source: @PakistanUN_NY (Twitter)
WASHINGTON – The newly appointed Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has landed in New York on his maiden official visit where he will attend a global food security meeting besides meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Masood Khan and other officials welcomed the youngest Foreign Minister upon his arrival.

Foreign Ministry issued a statement in this regard, saying Mr. Bhutto will have key engagements today including a bilateral meeting with the US Secretary of State.

PPP leader is scheduled to attend a ministerial meeting on ‘Global Food Security – Call for Action’ and the Security Council’s open debate on ‘Maintenance of International Peace and Security – Conflict and Food Security’.

FO maintained that Pakistan will continue to play a proactive role in supporting international efforts to advance the shared objectives of a peaceful and stable world.

The Oxford graduate was visiting the US for a ministerial meeting at the United Nations, where he would highlight Islamabad’s perspective and policy priorities on the issue of food security.

Reports in local media quoting Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said Bilawal would also meet with German and Italian delegations during his three-day official visit. 

Press Counselor of Pakistan Mission to the United Nations in New York, Dr. Mariam Shaikh, said Bilawal will address a press briefing at the United Nations, where he will answer questions from journalists.

US Secretary of State Blinken greets Bilawal ... 11:31 PM | 6 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received a telephone call from US Secretary of ...

FM Bilawal Bhutto will return to Pakistan on May 19 after completing his three days visit.

