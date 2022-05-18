LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan addresses PTI gathering in Gujranwala

LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan addresses PTI gathering in Gujranwala
GUJRANWALA – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan is addressing a public gathering in Gujranwala.

Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has organised a massive political power show at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala.

Strict security measures have been put in place for the anti-government rally. A 60-feet long and 30-feet wide stage has been set at Gujranwala stadium for the PTI leadership.

Khan-led leading party is conducting rallies across Pakistan to mount pressure on the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government to announce immediate general elections.

More to follow... 

