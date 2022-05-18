Mustaq Mahar removed as Sindh IGP
Share
KARACHI – The federal government on Wednesday removed Sindh Inspector General (IG) police Mustaq Ahmed Mahar from the post abruptly.
A notification issued by the Establishment Division states, “Mr Mustaq Ahmed Mhar, a BS-22 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as Provincial Police Office (PPO), Government of Sindh, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders”.
Meanwhile, Additional IG Dr Kamran Fazal has been given the additional charge of the Sindh police chief.
Federal cabinet rejects Mushtaq Mahar's name as ... 08:06 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet on Tuesday rejected the name proposed by the Sindh government for the post of ...
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- Venezuela’s Juan Vincenta Mora confirmed as world’s oldest living ...11:08 AM | 18 May, 2022
- Mustaq Mahar removed as Sindh IGP10:23 AM | 18 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz-led coalition govt decides to complete tenure amid ...09:59 AM | 18 May, 2022
- Drop scene as missing Karachi girl disappeared from home not Saddar ...09:29 AM | 18 May, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:00 AM | 18 May, 2022
- Dania Shah's new TikTok video goes viral06:45 PM | 17 May, 2022
- Two Pakistanis nominated for South Asia’s biggest art prize07:40 PM | 17 May, 2022
- Yasir Hussain's film 'Javed Iqbal' wins big at the UK Asian Film ...05:50 PM | 17 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022