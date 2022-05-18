Mustaq Mahar removed as Sindh IGP

KARACHI – The federal government on Wednesday removed Sindh Inspector General (IG) police Mustaq Ahmed Mahar from the post abruptly.

A notification issued by the Establishment Division states, “Mr Mustaq Ahmed Mhar, a BS-22 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as Provincial Police Office (PPO), Government of Sindh, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders”.

Meanwhile, Additional IG Dr Kamran Fazal has been given the additional charge of the Sindh police chief.