Karachi Zoo elephant 'Noor Jehan' died from blood parasite, postmortem report reveals

KARACHI – Noor Jehan, the Karachi Zoo elephant who passed away last month, was suffering from blood parasite, according to the postmortem report.

According to the report, Noor Jehan also suffering from haematoma and other illnesses.

The report said, "Blood parasites are brought on by the bite of a specific species of fly."

Noor Jehan started feeling pain in her legs in January 2023. Noor Jehan's condition deteriorated in March and she eventually passed away on April 22.

A scientific post-mortem was performed on Noor Jehan with the assistance of NGOs and an ECU was built for her in the zoo. Two other elephants, Madhubala and Sonia, were also screened.

The Four Paws team leader Dr Amir Khalil oversaw Noor Jehan's post-mortem examination and her organ samples were sent to a facility in Lahore for analysis.

Four African elephants were transported from Tanzania to Karachi in 2009 and Noor Jehan was one of them. Malka and Sono reside at the Safari Park, where Madhubala will now be relocated. Madhubala was accompanying Noor Jehan at Karachi Zoo.