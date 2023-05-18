Pakistani PM to inaugurate joint market, power transmission line with Iranian president today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has departed for the Mand-Pishin border crossing between Pakistan and Iran to launch a border market and 100mw power transmission line with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi today.

In a statement, the premier will jointly inaugurate the project of importing 110 megawatts of electricity from Tehran.

Islamabad is currently importing 200MW of electricity from neighboring nation with eyeing to increase power import to 450-500MW.

Radio Pakistan reported that PM Sharif and the Iranian president will officially inaugurate the Iran-Pakistan Border Market, as the two sides are establishing new trade markets on the border.

پاکستانی اور ایرانی عوام کی فلاح و بہبود اور دونوں ممالک کی اقتصادی ترقی کا اہم سنگ میل

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف اور ایرانی صدر سید ابراہیم رئیسی 18 مئی 2023 کو مند - پشین بارڈر سسٹینینس مارکیٹ پلیس اور پولان گبد بجلی ٹرانسمیشن لائن کا مشترکہ افتتاح کریں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/CEO5NXMSzM — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) May 17, 2023

One market was inaugurated in the Mand area, while work is underway on opening two others.

Reports also suggest that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Gwadar tomorrow where he will interact with local leadership and people.