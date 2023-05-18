Shahzad Akbar, Sophia Mirza booked for lodging vindictive cases against Umar Farooq in PTI govt

ISLAMABAD – Former accountability minister Shahzad Akbar and model Sophia Mirza have been booked in another case for lodging vindictive cases against business magnate Umar Farooq Zahoor during the PTI regime.

Reports in local media claimed that Islamabad Secretariat Police Station lodged a case against Imran Khan’s close aide and Sophia Mirza, her sister Mariam Mirza, under Sections related to cheating, dishonesty, forgery, extortion, defamation, and criminal intimidation.

The FIR stated that fake cases were launched against Zahoor and others by FIA and Corporate Crime Circle (CCC) Lahore. It mentioned that complainants in previous cases pushed authorities in a bid to extort money from businessman Umar Zahoor

Umar Zahoor maintained that he paid Rs10 million to Sophia back in 2013 on Supreme Court directives, and mentioned that the latter continued to blackmail him to extort more money from him.

Earlier, Sophia fled to the United Kingdom to avoid arrest by the Sindh and the Punjab Police in a financial fraud investigation related to a wedding dance contractual breach and stolen money.

Sophia is reportedly living in Birmingham city with her Tennis player-sister Maryam Mirza who is also wanted in the investigation.