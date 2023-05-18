Shahzad Akbar, Sophia Mirza booked for lodging vindictive cases against Umar Farooq in PTI govt

ISLAMABAD – Former accountability minister Shahzad Akbar and model Sophia Mirza have been booked in another case for lodging vindictive cases against business magnate Umar Farooq Zahoor during the PTI regime.
Reports in local media claimed that Islamabad Secretariat Police Station lodged a case against Imran Khan’s close aide and Sophia Mirza, her sister Mariam Mirza, under Sections related to cheating, dishonesty, forgery, extortion, defamation, and criminal intimidation.
The FIR stated that fake cases were launched against Zahoor and others by FIA and Corporate Crime Circle (CCC) Lahore. It mentioned that complainants in previous cases pushed authorities in a bid to extort money from businessman Umar Zahoor
Umar Zahoor maintained that he paid Rs10 million to Sophia back in 2013 on Supreme Court directives, and mentioned that the latter continued to blackmail him to extort more money from him.
Earlier, Sophia fled to the United Kingdom to avoid arrest by the Sindh and the Punjab Police in a financial fraud investigation related to a wedding dance contractual breach and stolen money.
Sophia is reportedly living in Birmingham city with her Tennis player-sister Maryam Mirza who is also wanted in the investigation.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market amid a continued economic crisis.
During the trading, the local currency lost Rs0.52 against the greenback and was hovering at 285.92.
Rupee sustained back-to-back losses against the dollar in the inter-bank market. As Pakistanis are eyeing the revival of the IMF program, Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha said Pakistan’s way forward is to remain in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme saying the government is constantly engaged with the multilateral fund.
This is an intra-day update...
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
