Tiktok sensation Ayesha Mano lip-syncs to AP Dhillon's song

Pakistani TikToker Ayesha Mano shot to fame when a video of her dancing to the iconic Indian song "Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja" at a wedding went viral.

Her dance moves captivated the audience on both sides of the border, inspiring people from India and Pakistan to groove along to the timeless classic by Lata Mangeshkar.

Ayesha has gained a huge popularity on the platform for her engaging and entertaining content. Her unique style and charisma have garnered her a loyal following, making her a recognised name in the Pakistani TikTok sphere.

Recently, she delighted her followers by lip-syncing to AP Dhillon's catchy song "Wo Noor" in her car. Her entertaining performance captured the attention and admiration of her audience.

On the work front, Ayesha appeared in a music video for "Badal Se Gaye", a song by a local artist named ZK.

She also made an appearance on Nida Yasir's show, "Good Morning Pakistan." Her dance moves gained such a popularity that they caught the attention of numerous Pakistani-Indian celebrities, including renowned Indian actress Madhuri Dixit, who couldn't resist joining in on the trend.