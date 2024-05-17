iPhone 16 release date and price revealed as Apple prepares to unveil new lineup

The launch of the iPhone 16 is rapidly approaching, bringing a host of exciting updates and features. Here’s everything we know so far about the iPhone 16’s release date, pricing, models, and standout features.

iPhone 16 Release Date

Apple is set to announce the iPhone 16 series in September 2024. Sources indicate that the market release date will likely be around September 20. Apple will hold a special event in September to officially unveil the new iPhone 16 lineup.

iPhone 16 Models and Prices

The iPhone 16 series will include four models:

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Pricing for the iPhone 16 series is expected to be consistent with previous models. Anticipated starting prices are:

iPhone 16: around $799

iPhone 16 Plus: around $899

iPhone 16 Pro: around $999

iPhone 16 Pro Max: around $1,099

These prices aim to keep the new series competitive while offering advanced features and improvements.

Camera and Display

The iPhone 16 Pro models will feature larger displays, measuring 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. A significant update is the new vertical camera layout, designed to enhance spatial video recording capabilities.

The iPhone 16 Pro will also include a 48MP ultra-wide camera and a 5X telephoto camera, ensuring high-quality photo and video capture.

iPhone 16 Features

New “Capture Button”: This feature will allow users to quickly record videos or take photos.

Improved Performance: With the introduction of 3nm chips, users can expect better performance and battery life.

iOS 18: The iPhone 16 will run on iOS 18, which includes generative AI features for a more intuitive user experience.

Display production for the iPhone 16 series is set to begin in June, according to display analyst Ross Young. The base model and the iPhone 16 Pro will have the highest production volumes. Apple’s supply chain is well-prepared, ensuring that production stays on track for the September launch.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the official announcement. The iPhone 16 series is shaping up to be an impressive addition to Apple’s lineup, combining cutting-edge technology with user-friendly features.