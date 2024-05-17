Margalla Hills on fire again!

ISLAMABAD – Around 150 personnel from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Ministry of Climate Change on Friday took part in efforts to control the fire, which broke out in the forests of Margalla Hills, a ministry spokesperson said.

The efforts continued late night as the fire spread up to three kilometres spanning the areas of Loi Dandi, Ratahoter and Pir Sohawa at the Margalla Hills.

The spokesperson in a statement said that heatwave and increased wind speed contributed to the intensity of the fire.

Swift action was taken to avoid any casualty and the trained personnel engaged in firefighting activity till late night, the statement added.