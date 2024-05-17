NA suspends Tariq Bashir Cheema over abusive behaviour towards Zartaj Gul Wazir

The National Assembly on Friday suspended Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid legislator Tariq Bashir Cheema from today’s session due to his alleged abusive behaviour towards PTI’s Zartaj Gul Wazir.

During a speech in the assembly on Thursday, Cheema was interrupted by Gul, who taunted him about the Bahawalpur University case, in which Cheema’s son was implicated. After the interruption, as Cheema was returning to his seat following a conversation with PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan, Gul reportedly made another remark that angered Cheema. He then approached Gul’s seat and whispered something in her ear.

This action prompted PTI-SIC members to rush towards the treasury benches, with some even climbing over benches to confront Cheema physically. Cheema was quickly escorted out by some treasury MNAs.

Upon returning to his seat, opposition members gathered in front of the speaker’s dais to protest vehemently, accusing Cheema of using highly objectionable and abusive language and demanding action against him.

Subsequently, PTI lawmakers met with the speaker and requested Cheema's suspension. Sources told Dawn that NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq called Cheema, who then issued an unconditional apology to Gul.

Speaking to the media, PTI members, including party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, confirmed that Gul had accepted the apology. However, Gohar announced that they would move a motion on Friday to suspend Cheema for the remainder of the session.

“Everyone advised me that ‘now that Cheema has apologized, you should let go of the matter’,” Gul told reporters.

Presenting the motion for Cheema's suspension, NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said, “An unfortunate incident took place between Tariq Cheema and Zartaj Gul during Thursday’s sitting.”

The motion stated that Cheema violated Rule 30 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, which prohibits members from eroding the "sanctity" or "dignity" of the house.

Under Rule 21 of the same act, which allows the speaker to suspend members for rule violations, Sadiq named Cheema, citing his disregard for the authority of the chair and willful obstruction of proceedings.

The motion received overwhelming support from MNAs and was passed, resulting in Cheema's suspension.

Speaker Sadiq expressed his intent to maintain order in the house and praised the members for their conduct during the incident.

After Cheema’s exclusion from the session, Gul took to X to express her gratitude to the parliament for their action following the “upsetting incident.”

“Yesterday, a very upsetting incident took place in the National Assembly.” Her post also noted that Speaker Ayaz Sadiq barred Cheema from entering the House. “Thank you, Parliament of Pakistan,” she wrote.