Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Web Desk
12:09 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final in PICS
Share

Karachi Kings became the new champions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) after beating Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the final on Tuesday.

More From This Category
Karachi Kings the new Champions | PSL 2020 Final ...
12:09 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
Imad, Amir or Iftikhar? Who will be Daaghon ka ...
07:44 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
Lahore man gets ticket for riding bike with nine ...
05:58 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
PSL 2020 Final between Lahore and Karachi sends ...
11:59 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
PSL 2020 Final: Karachi traffic police unveil ...
12:17 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
PTI's Naveed Aslam who slapped women appointed in ...
11:25 AM | 17 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
McDreamy is back – Patrick Dempsey makes a surprise entry in the season premiere of the ...
05:38 PM | 17 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr