PM Imran arrives in Faisalabad for a day-long visit

Web Desk
11:07 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
FAISALABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Faisalabad today (Wednesday) to inaugurate various development projects.

According to details, the premiere was welcomed by Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar at the airport.

During the one-day stay, the premier will likely to inaugurate a calligraphy exhibition, Kashmir underpass located on Canal Road, Model Police Station Civil Lines.

Ehsaas Langar Scheme and various development projects in the area will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. The Langar scheme is of great importance for PTI as the government’s social protection program Ehsaas aimed at poverty alleviation in the country.

Khan will also meet with the local business community, textile manufacturers and exporters. As per the sources, PM will also meet the Faisalabad chapter party leaders, lawmakers during his stay.

Federal Ministers Asad Umar and Hammad Azhar will accompany the Prime Minister today.

Earlier on Friday PM inaugurated development, social welfare projects in Balochistan.

PM Imran in Balochistan to inaugurate projects, ... 10:55 AM | 13 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD –  Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday (today) has arrived in Turbat to inaugurate development and ...

