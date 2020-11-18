PM Imran to arrive in Faisalabad today for a day-long visit
Web Desk
11:07 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
PM Imran to arrive in Faisalabad today for a day-long visit
Share

FAISALABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Faisalabad today (Wednesday) to inaugurate various development projects.

During his one-day stay, the premier will likely to inaugurate a calligraphy exhibition.

Ehsaas Langar Scheme and various development projects in the area will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. The Langar scheme is of great importance for PTI as the government’s social protection program Ehsaas aimed at poverty alleviation in the country.

Khan will also meet with the local business community, textile manufacturers and exporters. As per the sources, PM will also meet the Faisalabad chapter party leaders, lawmakers during his stay.

Earlier on Friday PM inaugurated development, social welfare projects in Balochistan.

PM Imran in Balochistan to inaugurate projects, ... 10:55 AM | 13 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD –  Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday (today) has arrived in Turbat to inaugurate development and ...

More From This Category
Hackers strike Sindh Investment Board website, ...
11:41 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
PM Imran to arrive in Faisalabad today for a ...
11:07 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
NA committee passes CPEC Authority (Amendment) ...
10:40 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
Pakistan reports 37 Covid-19 deaths, 2,208 new ...
10:16 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
New Delhi-bound Indian plane makes emergency ...
09:32 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
PDM announces ‘Charter of Pakistan’, rejects ...
10:56 PM | 17 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
McDreamy is back – Patrick Dempsey makes a surprise entry in the season premiere of the ...
05:38 PM | 17 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr