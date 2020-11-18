PM Imran to arrive in Faisalabad today for a day-long visit

FAISALABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Faisalabad today (Wednesday) to inaugurate various development projects.

During his one-day stay, the premier will likely to inaugurate a calligraphy exhibition.

Ehsaas Langar Scheme and various development projects in the area will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. The Langar scheme is of great importance for PTI as the government’s social protection program Ehsaas aimed at poverty alleviation in the country.

Khan will also meet with the local business community, textile manufacturers and exporters. As per the sources, PM will also meet the Faisalabad chapter party leaders, lawmakers during his stay.

Earlier on Friday PM inaugurated development, social welfare projects in Balochistan.