PM Imran to arrive in Faisalabad today for a day-long visit
Share
FAISALABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Faisalabad today (Wednesday) to inaugurate various development projects.
During his one-day stay, the premier will likely to inaugurate a calligraphy exhibition.
Ehsaas Langar Scheme and various development projects in the area will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. The Langar scheme is of great importance for PTI as the government’s social protection program Ehsaas aimed at poverty alleviation in the country.
Khan will also meet with the local business community, textile manufacturers and exporters. As per the sources, PM will also meet the Faisalabad chapter party leaders, lawmakers during his stay.
PM @ImranKhanPTI will visit Faisalabad todayhttps://t.co/WVWkHeu0zC@MoIB_Official @PakPMO pic.twitter.com/zDSuREHMDy— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) November 18, 2020
Earlier on Friday PM inaugurated development, social welfare projects in Balochistan.
PM Imran in Balochistan to inaugurate projects, ... 10:55 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday (today) has arrived in Turbat to inaugurate development and ...
- Hackers strike Sindh Investment Board website, demand to shutdown ...11:41 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
- PM Imran to arrive in Faisalabad today for a day-long visit11:07 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
- NA committee passes CPEC Authority (Amendment) Bill 202010:40 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan reports 37 Covid-19 deaths, 2,208 new cases in 24 hours10:16 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
- New Delhi-bound Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi ...09:32 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
- Deepika Padukone was Imtiaz Ali’s first choice for the super hit ...05:35 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
- “The Crown” – brings red carpet to home for the premiere of ...05:29 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
-
-
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020