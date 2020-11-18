PML-N’s Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal arrested by ACE in alleged fraud case

RAWALPINDI – The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials on Wednesday has arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal in a case of alleged financial fraud.

Circle officer Zahid Zahoor arrested Chaudhary Sarfraz Afzal with a heavy contingent of police under the supervision of ACE Rawalpindi director.

According to the sources, the officials faced resistance from the former lawmaker of PML-N. Afzal was later shifted to hospital after he complained about his health condition. ACE DG Muhammad Gohar Nafees told that the accused had built an illegal housing society without NOC, registration and approval after occupying over 200-Kanal land of the Forest Department and Lai Nullah.

It has been alleged that the accused caused the loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer in tax embezzlement. The ACE officials told that case against eleven accomplices of the suspect has also been filed.

Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal is the nephew of PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanvir.

Maryam Aurangzeb slams the PTI government over the arrest of Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal and Ahmad Raza Khan.

سابق ارکان صوبائی اسمبلی چوہدری سرفراز افضل اور احسن رضاخان کی گرفتاری کی شدید مذمت کرتے ہیں اداروں کو استعمال کر کے ایک ووٹ چور بزدل ،عوام سے خوفزدہ اور نالائق شخص ہی اپنے سیاسی مخالفین سے انتقام لے سکتا ہے — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) November 18, 2020

Earlier on November 16, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had arrested another PML-N leader Ahsan Raza Khan on the charges of constructing an illegal commercial market and a housing scheme.