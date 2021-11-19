BANvPAK – Bangladesh set 128-run target for Pakistan to win first T20I
12:35 PM | 19 Nov, 2021
BANvPAK – Bangladesh set 128-run target for Pakistan to win first T20I
DHAKA – Bangladesh set 128-run target for Pakistan to win the first T20I match in Dhaka on Friday.

After winning the toss and batting first, Pakistan restricted the home side to 127 for 7. Afif Hossein remained the top scorer with 36 runs. Hassan Ali took three wickets. Mohammad Wasim Jr also grabbed two wickets.

The second and third T20s of the series will be played at the same venue on November 20 and 22, said the PCB.

Squads

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Fakhar Zaman, 4 Haider Ali, 5 Shoaib Malik, 6 Khushdil Shah, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Mohammad Wasim Jr

Bangladesh: 1 Mohammad Naim, 2 Saif Hassan, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Mahmudullah (capt), 5 Afif Hossain, 6 Nurul Hasan (wk), 7 Shoriful Islam, 8 Taskin Ahmed, 9 Aminul Islam, 10 Mahedi Hasan, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

