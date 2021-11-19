BANvPAK – Bangladesh win the toss and elect of bat first against Pakistan

DHAKA – Bangladesh have won the toss and elect to bat first against Pakistan in the first T20I match in Dhaka.

Selectors have decided to rest Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Ali and Imad Wasim for the first game. Previously, ‘the Professor’ Hafeez announced to withdraw from the Bangladesh tour.

The second and third T20s of the series will be played at the same venue on November 20 and 22, said the PCB.

Squads

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Fakhar Zaman, 4 Haider Ali, 5 Shoaib Malik, 6 Khushdil Shah, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Mohammad Wasim Jr

Bangladesh: 1 Mohammad Naim, 2 Saif Hassan, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Mahmudullah (capt), 5 Afif Hossain, 6 Nurul Hasan (wk), 7 Shoriful Islam, 8 Taskin Ahmed, 9 Aminul Islam, 10 Mahedi Hasan, 11 Mustafizur Rahman