BANvPAK: Pakistan announce 12-man squad for first T20 against Bangladesh
Asif Ali, Imad Wasim absent from squad as new players are expected to be tested
LAHORE – Pakistan have announced a 12-man squad for the first T20 fixture against Bangladesh.
The match is scheduled to be played between the two teams at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Two of the players have not been included in the final squad as the selectors have decided to rest Asif Ali and Imad Wasim for the first game. Previously, ‘the Professor’ Hafeez announced to withdraw from the Bangladesh tour.
The second and third T20s of the series will be played at the same venue on November 20 and 22, said the PCB.
Pakistan squad
Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr., Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik.
12 member squad for the first #BANvPAK T20I announced#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/KqRv8eXQRV— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 18, 2021
Meanwhile, Bangla Tigers rest Mushfiqur Rahim for the limited-over series against Green Shirts.
Following the T20 games, Shaheens will play the hosts in two Test matches. Skipper Babar Azam and the team management will test Haider and Wasim alternates along with young player Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.
