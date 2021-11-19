BANvPAK – Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets in first T20I
DHAKA – Pakistan on Friday achieved a four-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first T20I of the series played in Dhaka.
Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz led Pakistan to bag the victory in late fireworks after the top order was dismantled by Bangladesh bowlers.
Shah made 34 off 35 balls, with three fours and a six, Khan smashed an unbeaten 21, while Nawaz also made an unbeaten 18 to seal the victory.
Opening pair – Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam – were dismissed in early overs, putting burden on the coming players. At that time, Fakhar Zaman took the change and smashed 34 off 36 balls as Haider Ali went back to the pavilion for a duck.
Earlier, Bangladesh set 128-run target for Pakistan.
After winning the toss and batting first, Pakistan restricted the home side to 127 for 7. Afif Hossein remained the top scorer with 36 runs. Hassan Ali took three wickets. Mohammad Wasim Jr also grabbed two wickets.
.@RealHa55an is the Player of the Match!#BANvPAK | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/hFEGCMohcp— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 19, 2021
The second and third T20s of the series will be played at the same venue on November 20 and 22, said the PCB.
Squads
Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Fakhar Zaman, 4 Haider Ali, 5 Shoaib Malik, 6 Khushdil Shah, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Mohammad Wasim Jr
Bangladesh: 1 Mohammad Naim, 2 Saif Hassan, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Mahmudullah (capt), 5 Afif Hossain, 6 Nurul Hasan (wk), 7 Shoriful Islam, 8 Taskin Ahmed, 9 Aminul Islam, 10 Mahedi Hasan, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
