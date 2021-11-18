FM Qureshi commends services of outgoing DG ISI

ISLAMABAD – Outgoing Director General ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed paid a farewell visit to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad today (Thursday).

Reports of state broadcaster said Qureshi appreciated Faiz Hameed’s services as the country’s top spymaster and extended best wishes over his new appointment as Peshawar Corps Commander.

Director General ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed pays farewell call on Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI in Islamabadhttps://t.co/C6scyKHFBT pic.twitter.com/mlK1r7svlH — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) November 18, 2021

Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed will reportedly call on Prime Minister Imran Khan; he also met President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday at Aiwan-e-Sadr who lauded his efforts and services for the country.

Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum is replacing Gen Faiz as the new chief of the ISI who will take his office on November 20. Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Lt-Gen. Nadeem as DG ISI on October 26.