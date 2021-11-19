Pakistan take on Bangladesh in first T20I today
DHAKA – Pakistan will lock horns with Bangladesh in the first T-20 of three-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today (Friday).
The match will start at 1pm (PST).
Earlier in the day, Pakistan announced a 12-man squad for the first T20 fixture.
Two of the players have not been included in the final squad as the selectors have decided to rest Asif Ali and Imad Wasim for the first game. Previously, ‘the Professor’ Hafeez announced to withdraw from the Bangladesh tour.
The second and third T20s of the series will be played at the same venue on November 20 and 22, said the PCB.
Pakistan squad
Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr., Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Meanwhile, Bengal Tigers are resting Mushfiqur Rahim for the limited-over series against Green Shirts.
Following the T20 games, Shaheens will play the hosts in two Test matches. Skipper Babar Azam and the team management will test Haider and Wasim alternates along with young player Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.
