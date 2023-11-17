Al-Shifa Hospital power outage claims lives of 40 patients, including four premature babies

Officials at Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital have confirmed the loss of 40 lives, including four premature infants, since November 11, attributing the deaths to a critical shortage of electricity exacerbated by the ongoing Israeli military offensive, a UN report said.

According to the latest report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) on the Gaza situation, late-night airstrikes on residential buildings in central Gaza’s Nuseirat area resulted in the deaths of at least 20 individuals, with approximately 140 people left trapped under the rubble.

Local residents, faced with limited resources, employed their bare hands and basic tools in a desperate attempt to rescue those trapped. The dire situation is compounded by the cessation of emergency services in Gaza, primarily due to a severe shortage of fuel for vehicles and communication equipment, UNOCHA said.