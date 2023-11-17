  

Pakistan

Pakistan signs 'landmark' agreement with Saudi company to export manpower

11:15 PM | 17 Nov, 2023
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia relations
Source: Representational photo

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government has signed an agreement with a leading contracting company of Saudi Arabia to export manpower to the kingdom.

The agreement has been signed by the Pakistan Overseas Employment Corporation (POEC) and Saudi Arabia's leading contracting company NESMA & Partners.

An announcement in this regard was made by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis on Thursday. 

The announcement came after a meeting between Jawad Sohrab Malik, special assistant to the Pakistan prime minister, and NESMA & Partners CEO Samer Essam Abdul Samad. 

The “landmark” agreement between the POEC and NESMA & Partners will allow the export of skilled Pakistani labour to Saudi Arabia, specifically for ongoing and upcoming projects of NESMA, which specializes in construction. 

Saudi Arabia is home to the largest number of Pakistani expats, over two million, and is the biggest contributor to remittance inflows into Pakistan. 

“The agreement marks a pivotal collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, paving the way for the export of a substantial Pakistani workforce to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s ambitious infrastructure and development goals,” the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis said in a statement. 

“NESMA & Partners, as the leading construction company in Saudi Arabia, holds responsibility for numerous mega-projects within the kingdom. This agreement will provide Pakistani workers with the opportunity to showcase their expertise and contribute to the success of these critical infrastructure projects.” 

The development came during Malik’s first visit to Saudi Arabia with an aim to foster collaboration and exploring employment opportunities for Pakistani workforce in the Kingdom. 

During his meeting with the NESMA CEO, the Pakistan PM’s aide expressed his “sincere appreciation and gratitude” for the Saudi firm’s commitment to hiring Pakistani workers, according to the statement.

