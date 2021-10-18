T20 World Cup: Netherlands win the toss, choose to bat first against Ireland

ABU DHABI – Netherland won the toss and opted to bat first against Ireland in the third match of the T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

The fixture to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will start at 03:00 pm (PST).

Netherlands will have a bat first after winning the toss in Abu Dhabi 🏏



The European country has been dominating Ireland in the T20s. In the 2014 World T20, they bagged seven out of ten games, with one match getting abandoned.

Many experienced players including Ryan ten Doeschatee and Roelof van der Merwee alongside younger players, Paul van Meekeren are part of the Netherlands squad – that is labeled as one of the best squads the country has ever produced.

Meanwhile, Ireland grabbed number in warm-up matches, thrashing Papua New Guinea with an eight-wicket win following a win against Bangladesh.

Squads

Netherlands

Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Pieter Seelaar (C), Ben Cooper, Ryan ten Doeschate, Roel of van der Merwe, Fred Klaassen/Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards, Tim van der Gugten, Paul van Meekeren, Phillippe Boissevain.

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Craig Young/Joshua Little, Benjamin White/Andrew McBrine