T20 World Cup: Pakistan to face West Indies in warm-up match today
Web Desk
11:49 AM | 18 Oct, 2021
Share

DUBAI – Men in Green will take on Windies in the warm-up fixture to gear up for the T20 World Cup.

The game is a part of the World Cup preparations and is scheduled to start at 2 pm (PST) at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai. It will be the first warm-up match for the national squad ahead of the cricket carnival.

Afghanistan and South Africa will also lock horns in the warm-up match in Abu Dhabi today. Kiwis will face Australia while India and England will also play the warmup match in Dubai.

These warm-up games promise to be a 'battle before the battle', promising action-packed cricket and anticipation ahead of the Super 12 stage. These matches will be played amongst the top 8 teams till October 20.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team has been training for the ICC T20 World Cup, with coaching consultants Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander.

Earlier, the team participated in a training session at the ICC Academy ahead of the tournament.

