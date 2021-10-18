T20 World Cup: Pakistan to face West Indies in warm-up match today
DUBAI – Men in Green will take on Windies in the warm-up fixture to gear up for the T20 World Cup.
The game is a part of the World Cup preparations and is scheduled to start at 2 pm (PST) at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai. It will be the first warm-up match for the national squad ahead of the cricket carnival.
Afghanistan and South Africa will also lock horns in the warm-up match in Abu Dhabi today. Kiwis will face Australia while India and England will also play the warmup match in Dubai.
These warm-up games promise to be a 'battle before the battle', promising action-packed cricket and anticipation ahead of the Super 12 stage. These matches will be played amongst the top 8 teams till October 20.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team has been training for the ICC T20 World Cup, with coaching consultants Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander.
📸 First day of Pakistan @T20WorldCup squad training session at ICC Academy, Dubai #WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/OJnQRSzlwq— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 17, 2021
Earlier, the team participated in a training session at the ICC Academy ahead of the tournament.
