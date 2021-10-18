T20 World Cup: Windies win the toss, opt to bat against Pakistan

DUBAI – West Indies have won the toss and opted to bat first against Men in Green in their first warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup today (Monday).

The game is a part of the World Cup preparations and is being played at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai. It will be the first warm-up match for the national squad ahead of the cricket carnival.

Afghanistan and South Africa will also lock horns in the warm-up match in Abu Dhabi today. Kiwis will face Australia while India and England will also play the warmup match in Dubai.

These warm-up games promise to be a 'battle before the battle', promising action-packed cricket and anticipation ahead of the Super 12 stage. These matches will be played amongst the top 8 teams till October 20.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team has been training for the ICC T20 World Cup, with coaching consultants Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander.

Earlier, the team participated in a training session at the ICC Academy ahead of the tournament.