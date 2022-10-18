‘Shameful & Shocking’ – Celebs react to Shahruk Jatoi’s acquittal in Shahzeb murder case

06:20 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
‘Shameful & Shocking’ – Celebs react to Shahruk Jatoi’s acquittal in Shahzeb murder case
Source: Instagram
Share

KARACHI – Pakistani celebrities have expressed shock over a verdict of the Supreme Court to acquit Shahruk Jatoi in case related to thekilling of 20-year-old Shahzeb Khan in 2012 in Karachi.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, also acquitted the co-accused in the case.

During the hearing, Shahrukh's counsel Latif Khosa apprised the court that both parties had reached an agreement.

The case was initiated after former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry took a suo motu notice following uproar across the country over the murder of a young boy.

Around a year after the murder, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) awarded the death penalty to Shahrukh and Siraj Talpur, while Sajjad Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza Lashari were given life imprisonment.

The prime accused had also been handed down an additional three years in prison.

Later, Shahzeb’s parents issued a formal pardon for the convicts, approved by the Sindh High Court (SHC). Despite the initial pardon, the death penalty had been in wake of the addition of terrorism charges, until the SHC dropped the charges and ordered a retrial in the case.

The high court had later commuted the death sentences into life imprisonment. Subsequently, all four accused had approached the Supreme Court for acquittal in the case.

Reacting to the verdict, Mahira Khan wrote on Twitter as: “Power di game!!! Sick! Shameful!!”

Mawra Hocane also termed the decision “Shameful & Shocking”.

“In this country all we can do is feel sorry for the oppressed. May Allah give patience & strength to Shahzeb’s Family who have to witness this injustice. They’re one of us.. We’re nothing without power. Nothing!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

Actor Haroon Shah is also unhappy with the decision to an extent that he had suggested people to move out of the country if opportunity arises.

“Thime to pack up and leave. For those of you who are young, educated and determined please, for the sake of your children, move out if the opportunity arises,” he wrote on Twitter.

Shahrukh Jatoi, his accomplices acquitted in ... 12:27 PM | 18 Oct, 2022

KARACHI – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday acquitted Shahrukh Jatoi in the Shahzeb Khan murder case. A ...

More From This Category
Bangladesh bars Nora Fatehi from performing in ...
08:25 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
Sahir Ali Bagga performs Pasoori at concert
06:56 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed set couple goals in ...
08:00 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
Malala runs into Daniel Greg at BFI London Film ...
09:20 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
‘Pawri girl’ Dananeer Mobeen's new video goes ...
07:40 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
Video goes viral as Naseebo Lal performs with son ...
08:52 PM | 18 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bangladesh bars Nora Fatehi from performing in Dhaka event to save dollars
08:25 PM | 18 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr