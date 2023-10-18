Honda cuts down prices of CD 70 and CG 125

LAHORE – Pakistan largest bike manufacuturer Atlas Honda decreased the prices of their most selling bike including Honda CD 70, and Honda 125 following a sharp recovery of the Pakistani rupee against dollar.

Passing on the rupee recovery relief for masses, Honda Motorcycle Company announced significant price reductions on its top models, including Honda CD 70 and CG125.

Honda CD 70 2024 new price

Honda CD70 remained a most selling bike, and is ruling the streets, despite strong hold of other players in automarket. As local unit recovered significantly, Hona slashed Honda CD 70 price by Rs22,000.

With the new price change, the new price of Honda CD cost around Rs135,900.

The new prices will take effect from October 18th, 2023, after the issuance of the official notification.

Honda CG 125 2024 new price

Honda 125 price has also been reduced by staggerig Rs33,500, making it an even more affordable choice people looking to upgrade their ride.

Meanwhile, Honda CG125 Gold Edition saw price reduciton of Rs38,500.

The price reduction will help people buy new bikes as people were waiting to get their hands on these Japanese motorcycles at more budget-friendly rates.