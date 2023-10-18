  

Karachi Weather Update

Web Desk
11:32 AM | 18 Oct, 2023
Dry weather is likely to prevail in parts of Pakistan including provincial capital Karachi on Wednesday, Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

Karachi Rain Update

Under new weather conditions, there are very less chances of rain in Karachi. However, partly cloudy weather with rain-thunderstorm is likely in Dadu, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad and some other region in Sindh.

Karachi Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reached around 31°C. Humidity was recorded at around 40 percent in the country's largest city. Winds blew at 30km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is high, with visibility around 6km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 50, which is poor. 

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern parts during night and morning hours. However, isolated rain-thunderstorm may occur in central Balochistan.

Rain-wind thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, upper Sindh, northeast/south Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. While, snow over high mountains and isolated hailstorm in plain areas. Meanwhile, heavy falls are also likely at isolated places.

