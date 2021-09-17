British envoy denies role in cancellation of New Zealand’s cricket team’s Pakistan tour

High Commissioner Christian Turner rejects reports about intelligence sharing
Web Desk
11:21 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
British envoy denies role in cancellation of New Zealand’s cricket team’s Pakistan tour
The British High Commission in Pakistan on Friday dismissed the reports that it shared intelligence with the New Zealand cricket team and triggered cancellation of their Pakistan tour.

UK High Commissioner Christian Turner said the “speculation” was “untrue”. He tweeted the clarification after he was alleged to have warned the New Zealand team of a threat on the basis of some intelligence reports.

“Speculation that British High Commission was involved in PakvsNZ tour being called off are untrue; this was a decision for the New Zealand authorities & taken independently. I recognise that this is a sad day for cricket fans in Pakistan & around the world who were looking fwd to the series,” Turner said in the tweet.

However, Turner’s explanation didn’t satisfy the angry Pakistani cricket fans, who said the UK and New Zealand had an intelligence-sharing mechanism in place and Britain was behind the cancellation of New Zealand cricket team’s tour of Pakistan.

Some of the Pakistani cricket fans even referred to the recently announced security alliance between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom.

