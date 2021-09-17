New Zealand cricket team’s decision leaves Pakistanis in shock and anger
11:42 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
11:42 PM | 17 Sep, 2021

New Zealand cricket team's decision leaves Pakistanis in shock and anger
Pakistani cricket fans were left fuming when the New Zealand cricket team announced the decision to call off their Pakistan tour unilaterally minutes before their first One Day International match in Rawalpindi amid some unfounded security threats.

The New Zealand cricket team had arrived in Pakistan a few days ago after 18 years to play a series of matches. The last-minute withdrawal has raised questions about New Zealand cricket team’s intentions.

Talking to the media, Pakistani Senator Faisal Javed said the security situation in Pakistan was excellent and that the visitors were provided extraordinary security.

“It is incomprehensible to cancel the tour at the last minute,” the ruling party lawmaker said. “There is an enemy who has conspired. India has always been involved in conspiracies against Pakistan,” he added.

He said that Pakistan would take up the matter at all forums because cancellation of this tour was not a minor issue.

On social media, Twitter users came out in large numbers to express their frustration and anger at New Zealand cricket team’s decision. Many called for a boycott of the Black Caps in future. 

