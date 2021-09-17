New Zealand cricket team’s decision leaves Pakistanis in shock and anger
Pakistani cricket fans were left fuming when the New Zealand cricket team announced the decision to call off their Pakistan tour unilaterally minutes before their first One Day International match in Rawalpindi amid some unfounded security threats.
The New Zealand cricket team had arrived in Pakistan a few days ago after 18 years to play a series of matches. The last-minute withdrawal has raised questions about New Zealand cricket team’s intentions.
Talking to the media, Pakistani Senator Faisal Javed said the security situation in Pakistan was excellent and that the visitors were provided extraordinary security.
“It is incomprehensible to cancel the tour at the last minute,” the ruling party lawmaker said. “There is an enemy who has conspired. India has always been involved in conspiracies against Pakistan,” he added.
He said that Pakistan would take up the matter at all forums because cancellation of this tour was not a minor issue.
On social media, Twitter users came out in large numbers to express their frustration and anger at New Zealand cricket team’s decision. Many called for a boycott of the Black Caps in future.
Just breaking....— Miraj Hashmii (@hashmii_5857) September 17, 2021
I wanna ask @BLACKCAPS team a quest...?
"Have any other country provided u such a high level of security.?? More than a Prime minister's level security have been provided u... What did u want more than it.......?"
So sad for our country and cricket fans.#lanat pic.twitter.com/xvSVll63Ps
Have NZ forgotten how Bangladesh players were minutes away from Christchurch mosque at the time of shootings? Where was their intelligence then? #PAKvNZ #BCCI #England #Kiwis #Security #SouthAfrica #Threat #Dennis #WorldCup #SriLanka #Match #AbsolutelyNot #lanat #Rawalpindi pic.twitter.com/gdhbacFVTy— Hammad Aslam (@itishammad) September 17, 2021
NZ security cheif vistied Pakistan before the series .NZ came here on his recommendation Nz practiced here for a week. At last moment they cancelled due to some messages from NZ govt( probably from india ). This is unacceptable.Have some shame on New Zealand#Lanat #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/x9SZ3HI4jq— Arsal Abbas (@ArsalAbbaskhan) September 17, 2021
This is Pakistan— Mr.anja (@Mr_anja129) September 17, 2021
New Zealand Cricket Team Protocol in Pakistan#PAKvNZ#لبرلز_پڑھے_لکھے_جاہل#PAKvNZ#AbsolutelyNot#NewZealandCricket#Lanat pic.twitter.com/7AlC8Z7GOX
Mark my words, they will also abandoned the series, Black day for Pakistan Cricket🥲#Lanat pic.twitter.com/ewxoZsQNTh— Zohaib Ali (@alixohaib91) September 17, 2021
Where there is a lot of money, they don't even care about security threats. This is the reality of international cricket players. #Shame on New Zealand #Cricket team #blackcaps.#PAKvNZ #Rawalpindi #Lanat#RamizRaja #BCCI #NewZealand #shameonblackcaps #لبرلز_پڑھے_لکھے_جاہل pic.twitter.com/HPOgumkIDN— Rubina (@RubinaViews) September 17, 2021
We felt sorry you couldn’t pick up the world cup now we pray you never🤬 #lanat pic.twitter.com/95mjhbVCk0— Habib Sheikh (@wierdo_though) September 17, 2021
This happened in New Zealand not in PAKISTAN @jacindaardern 🖐🏿#PakvsNz #lanat #ShameOnBlackCaps pic.twitter.com/9EOGHXdpVz— doublechocolatemuffin (@KhansaParacha) September 17, 2021
NZ is no longer the 2nd most Fav team of Pakistan #Lanat pic.twitter.com/GFDcj0tBu0— Malik Ali Awan👑 (@aliawan739) September 17, 2021
#Lanat if they are safe under the watch of our special boys than they cant be safe anywhere on this Planet at least.... They should move to mars for playing cricket 😂😂 #NewZealandCricket #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/AMzOOqbkG4— Ehsan Malik (@EhsanMa98053274) September 17, 2021
Summary :— Ihtisham khattak (@Ihtishamkhatt16) September 17, 2021
Politics has Won and Cricket has Lost .#PAKvNZ#PakSafeAndProudCountry #Lanat pic.twitter.com/J5p8qxCDpR
If i die donate my body to medical— Basit Ali (@basitali7173) September 17, 2021
except for my middle finger, give it to new Zealand cricket team.#PAKvNZ @BLACKCAPS #RamizRaja #Lanat pic.twitter.com/mKCZz65vpk
