Web Desk
11:04 AM | 18 Sep, 2021
New Zealand set to depart today after abandoning Pakistan tour
LAHORE – The New Zealand team will depart in a chartered flight today after the visitors called off its tour minutes before the first match citing security concerns.

Reports in local media quoting sources said the Kiwis will depart today in a chartered plane which will take a stopover in UAE before landing in New Zealand.

Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan confirmed that the chartered flight will be coming today to take the visitors who on Friday called off the tour citing security reasons. “It is a very sad thing that has happened today,” Khan said after New Zealand announced a unilateral and bizarre statement that sent cricket fans into a shock.

A statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the NZC informed that they had decided to postpone the series due to some security concerns and it is their unilateral decision.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also spoke to New Zealand PM and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team,” the cricket board said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of New Zealand cricket said “it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving. I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option.”

Earlier, the security officials of the New Zealand team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the Pakistan government throughout their stay here.

